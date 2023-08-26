The exhibition, The Crumlin Arm by Finley Chivers, which starts today, August 26, is being hosted at Ffoto Newport, in Newport Arcade.

The exhibition documents how a canal built for industry went on to live a life of leisure.

It looks at how people use the space, and how the environment has evolved to suit its new purpose.

Photographer Finley Chivers has documented the part of the canal between Crumlin and Newport and the exhibition includes landscapes, ongoing work, the volunteers, and everything in between.

Opening night of the exhibition will run from 6pm to 8pm.