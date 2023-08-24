Strictly fans have been holding out for news on the start date for the 2023 series after all 15 contestants were revealed recently.

But Strictly tickets are now available via the BBC website, revealing the dates of the live shows.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?





Strictly Come Dancing looks set to return to TV screens across the UK next month.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to feature the likes of Love Island's Zara McDermott and Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas. (Image: BBC)

Tickets are now available for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 shows, with the first live performances on Saturday, September 23.

Strictly looks set to run until December 16, with that being the last date available for tickets.

Normally, before the live shows start there is an annual pre-recorded launch show where fans learn who their favourite celebrity will be coupled up with.

According to the Huffington Post, this is set to be filmed on Wednesday, September 6, with it to air on Saturday, September 16 - a week before the live shows start.

Calvin Harris grew 'tired' of performing in Las Vegas

How to get tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing live shows

If you want to be in the studio watching the celebrities dance live, you can apply for tickets now via the 'shows, tours and take part' section of the BBC website.

According to the BBC, Strictly live show tickets will be allocated via a random draw.

Applications for tickets are open until 10pm on Tuesday, September 5.

You can only apply for a maximum of two tickets per show and if successful in obtaining tickets, they are non-transferable.

Fleur East will be joining @JManrara as the new co-host for @BBCStrictly #ItTakesTwo 🙌



We’re so excited to welcome her to the Strictly family! ✨🪩



Catch up on @BBCiPlayer to see @FleurEast's big reveal on #TheOneShow now 👉 https://t.co/ED8no8ZGOi pic.twitter.com/e3tD3bnIk6 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 16, 2023

The BBC added: "If you were successful in the random draw for tickets for one of the Professional Dancers Pre-Records or the pre-recorded Launch Show, you are still eligible to apply for the main series live shows."

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up

All 15 celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 have been revealed:

Amanda Abbington (Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress);

Angela Rippon (former newsreader);

Layton Williams (stage and screen star);

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Channel 4 journalist);

Eddie Kadi (comedian);

Angela Scanlon (Irish presenter);

Zara McDermott (Love Island);

Adam Thomas (Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor);

Nikita Kanda (BBC radio presenter);

Ellie Leach (Coronation Street);

Jody Cundy CBE (Paralympic Champion);

Bobby Brazier (Eastenders);

Nigel Harman (Casualty);

Annabel Croft (British tennis player);

Les Dennis (former Family Fortunes host and Coronation Street actor).

Our #Strictly class of 2023 is complete! 💃🕺🏻 🪩



Get to know our line-up 👉 https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/VBILr7uZ0x — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2023

This will be the 21st series of the popular BBC show.

Strictly Come Dancing will once again be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will also return for the 2023 series.

The show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios, with a one-off special from Blackpool Tower Ballroom.