Gwent Police launched Operation Harley in April 2019 in a bid to rid the streets of off-road motorbikes.

A Freedom of Information request to Gwent Police revealed that 45 off-road motorbikes were seized in 2021, rising to 82 in 2022.

And up to the start of August this year 73 off-road bikes have already been seized by the police - meaning the total number for 2023 is likely to exceed that for 2022.

Chief Inspector Paul Biggs, Gwent Police’s lead officer on illegal off-road biking, said: “Illegal off-road biking is never acceptable. This type of activity not only causes massive environmental damage to our beautiful countryside but can cause misery to those who live in urban areas as it is often linked to other forms of anti-social activity.

“The increase in the number of off-road bike seizures indicates that we’re removing more and more of these illegal vehicles from the Newport area.

“We’re committed to tackling this issue across all areas of the service and we’ve carried out many zero tolerance operations through Operation Harley.

“The key to helping us stop this form of illegal activity is community intelligence.

"We need to know where these bikes are being used and stored so we can seize the bikes and identify those individuals, who often show no regard for their fellow road users, neighbours or pedestrians - not to mention their own safety.

“If you have any information about illegal off-road biking in your community, report to it us via 101 or our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.”

Michael Enea, a Newport Conservative campaigner, said off-road bikes were "plaguing our streets in Newport".

Mr Enea said: “We currently have an ‘anti-social epidemic’ of nuisance off-road bikes plaguing our streets in Newport at present.

"Local residents are fed up. The issue even cropped up at the last full council meeting where Newport’s councillors questioned the police on what work was being done to address the problem.”

“The police should be applauded for their work, however it’s clearly evident the problem isn’t going away. In fact, the statistics would indicate it’s getting worse. This is a UK-wide problem. Do we need to see a change in the law with tougher sentences and heavier fines for offenders?”

In May 2022 Gwent Police pledged to take action against anyone involved in anti-social behaviour after multiple reports of youths behaving badly on the all-weather sports pitch at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, in Duffryn.

Youths reportedly cut holes in the fence at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed's sports pitches to gain access (Image: Archive)

A concerned local resident told the Argus groups of young people had been congregating "daily" and youths gained access to the site by "cutting holes" in the fence.

At the time Gwent Police said: "This behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents," a spokesperson for the force said. "The misuse of off-road vehicles and other forms of ASB often causes a lot of frustration to the public.

"We’re committed to tackling ASB and will take action against those involved in this type of behaviour.

"We regularly work with partners to tackle ASB and we welcome assistance from members of the public so if you see anything, report it to us via 101 or via social media.

"We would encourage people to always report similar incidents to the police or the appropriate authority best placed to deal with these matters."