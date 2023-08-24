Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said that students at all four of their secondary schools have achieved across a wide range of GCSE subjects and “once again” significant progress has been made.

Cabinet member for education, Cllr Sue Edmunds and the counci’s interim director of education Luisa Munro-Morris have toured all secondary schools in the county borough to congratulate pupils and thank the staff for their hard work.

Cllr Edmunds said: “Our young people in Blaenau Gwent have once again achieved brilliantly across a wide range of subjects.

“These pupils will have studied through the Covid-19 era and the many challenges that brought for education, and so their achievements today are even more remarkable.

“They couldn’t have done it however without the dedication and support of school staff and their own families, so a big thank you to everyone involved.

“Our schools continue to work hard to make sure our young people are well prepared for the next stage of their learning journey, whatever that may be, and we would like to wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Dr Munro-Morris said: “Congratulations to all our students in Blaenau Gwent and across the Gwent region.

“The close partnership work between our schools, the Education Achievement Service and the council, including support services, puts children and young people firmly at the heart of all our work and decisions.

“We’re committed to ensuring that schools and learners continue to be well supported as they progress through the education system here in Blaenau Gwent.

“I wish our learners good luck and best wishes for the future.”