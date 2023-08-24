The overall pass rate for GCSEs in Caerphilly increased from 58.6 per cent to 60.7 per cent this year, a 2 per cent improvement compared to a 1 per cent decrease nationally.

Cllr Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education and communities, praised pupils for their hard work and success.

She said: "I want to wish you all the very best going forward, whether you would like to remain in education and obtain you’re a-levels, or if you would like to explore possible apprenticeships and career options.”

“For now, enjoy your celebrations and your summer holidays with your loved ones.”

Wales education minister Jeremy Miles said: "Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. You have achieved so much during a difficult few years."

Lewis Girls' School tweeted: "Year 11 students at Lewis Girls' School are celebrating their outstanding examination results today. The Headteacher and staff are delighted with such well-deserved results, Congratulations everyone! We are incredibly proud of you all!"