PUPILS in Caerphilly have been congratulated by education chiefs for their 2023 GCSE results.
The overall pass rate for GCSEs in Caerphilly increased from 58.6 per cent to 60.7 per cent this year, a 2 per cent improvement compared to a 1 per cent decrease nationally.
Cllr Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education and communities, praised pupils for their hard work and success.
She said: "I want to wish you all the very best going forward, whether you would like to remain in education and obtain you’re a-levels, or if you would like to explore possible apprenticeships and career options.”
“For now, enjoy your celebrations and your summer holidays with your loved ones.”
Wales education minister Jeremy Miles said: "Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. You have achieved so much during a difficult few years."
Lewis Girls' School tweeted: "Year 11 students at Lewis Girls' School are celebrating their outstanding examination results today. The Headteacher and staff are delighted with such well-deserved results, Congratulations everyone! We are incredibly proud of you all!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here