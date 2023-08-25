UK roads including the M4 are set to be busy again this weekend as it's estimated more than 14 million Brits will be travelling for the Bank Holiday weekend.
There's nothing worse than being excited about a bank holiday getaway and then being stuck in traffic, forced to wait hours bumper to bumper on the motorway to get to your destination.
But Traffic Wales has come up with a solution, posting on Twitter (X) peak times from last year's August Bank Holiday to give motorists travelling in and out of South Wales an idea of the busier times and roads to avoid.
Going on a trip this bank holiday weekend? Here are the peak times from last year at traffic hotspots. Friday was the busiest day last year.— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) August 23, 2023
✅Plan ahead!
✅Visit https://t.co/r255JC9868
✅Leave before/after rush hour.
✅Check your vehicle! #TrafficWalesAlerts pic.twitter.com/QJvFABl704
Best and worst times to travel in South Wales on August Bank Holiday weekend
According to Traffic Wales, Friday was the busiest day of the August Bank Holiday weekend in 2022.
While, two sections of the M4, the A470 near Pontypridd and the A40 near Carmarthen were the worst roads for Bank Holiday traffic.
The peak times from the Friday during last year's August Bank Holiday, Traffic Wales suggested to avoid were:
- M4 (outside Cardiff - Coryton to Capel Llaniltern - Juntions 32 to 33): 10am to 4pm
- M4 (Port Talbot - Junctions 38 to 42): 10am to 2pm
- A470 (Pontypridd): 7am to 8am and 2pm to 4pm
- A40 (Caerfyrddin to Camarthen): 10am to 5pm
Traffic Wales said there were four things to do before setting off on your Bank Holiday adventure this weekend:
- Plan ahead
- Check for updates on the Traffic Wales webiste
- Leave before or after rush hour
- Check your vehicle
5 tips to help your car fuel last longer
The RAC, with the help of transport analysis company Inrix has also come up with a list of the best and worst times to travel this Bank Holiday weekend for the UK.
Best times to travel this Bank Holiday weekend
- Friday, August 25 - Before 10am
- Saturday, August 26 - After 3pm
- Sunday, August 27 - Before 10am
- Monday, August 28 - Before 10am
Worst times to travel this Bank Holiday weekend
- Friday, August 25 - 10am to 7pm
- Saturday, August 26 - 10am to 3pm
- Sunday, August 27 - 10am to 3pm
- Monday, August 28 - 10am to 4pm
Major roads to watch for delays
- Friday, August 25 - M1 (North J12 to J16), M25 (anticlockwise J4 to J1) and M4 (East J29 to J24)
- Saturday, August 26 - M5 (South J15 to J23)
- Sunday, August 27 - M1 (South J16 to J6)
- Monday, August 28 - M5 (North J25 to J15)
🚗 Over 14 million drivers are gearing up for leisure trips this bank holiday weekend— The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) August 22, 2023
🛣️ Saturday is set to be the busiest 'getaway' day on the roads with 3.1 million trips
🌆 4.2 million additional trips are expected by drivers who are yet to finalise their travel day pic.twitter.com/ZgBMio3jwK
National Highways said it will lift nearly 1,000 miles of roadworks ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend to ease journeys.
Traffic on the roads could also increase due to disruptions to train services this Bank Holiday weekend.
There will be an RMT strike in place on Saturday (August 26) causing disruptions to services across the UK.
Train services will also be affected by Network Rail who are carrying out around 500 projects across Britain’s railways over the long weekend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here