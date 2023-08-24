LIGHT has been shed on an incident which partially blocked a major Gwent road yesterday - after the police confirmed what the 'obstruction' was.
At around 4.30pm, the AA reported that the A449 had been blocked between Newport and Usk.
It had been blocked by what was only being referred to as an 'obstruction'.
The AA report read: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A449 northbound between M4 J24 (Coldra) and A472 (Usk Interchange)."
Now, Gwent Police have issued further information, which reveals the cause of the obstruction.
"We received a report of a broken-down car heading northbound on the A449, between Newport and Usk at around 4pm on Wednesday, August 23," a spokesperson said.
"Officers attended to assist with traffic management.
"No injuries were reported."
