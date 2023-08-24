Gwent Police received reports that a firearm had been discharged on the A468 near Rhiwderin at around 6.15am this morning, Thursday, August 24.

Scared locals reported seeing "police in balaclavas, wearing full riot gear".

One person who wished to stay anonymous said: “There are police in balaclavas and full riot gear and there was a helicopter out over Chepstow this morning.

“Feels a bit scary out.”

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “The two men, aged 21 and 22 from Caerphilly, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and remain in police custody.

“No injuries were reported.

“Officers remain at the scene of the arrest while they carry out enquiries.”