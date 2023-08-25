Johnathan Gibbs, from Garndiffaith, has been running the Front Row Food rugby-themed cafe and catering service, based in Pontnewynydd, for the past five years.

He will now be joined by his wife Ria as they take over the tenancy of the World Heritage Centre Cafe from next month.

Mrs Gibbs said: “We are so excited to take over the café and plan to mirror the success we already have. We would like to thank everyone who continues to support us.

"We have been together since we were 13, and love, kindness and gratitude is the key to our happiness and success.

"We know this dream wouldn't be possible without the community we serve and we are forever grateful.

“It is a great honour to be part of a heritage site, and we are extremely grateful to have been selected to take on the role.

“We want to give local people opportunities in employment, volunteering, training and help them achieve their goals in life to become the best version of themselves. The only way to achieve success is through co-productively working with the community we live in.”

The company, which currently employs four members of staff, expects to employ a further four when the cafe reopens next month.

The cafe will be open Tuesday to Sundays, between 9.15am and 4.30pm, and will offer breakfast and lunch menus as well as weekly specials, including a Bara Brith burger.

They also plan to work with local producers such as the Blaenavon Cheddar Company.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “We would like to welcome Front Row Trading to the community of Blaenavon.

“We know they are going to be a great asset to the heritage centre, and we look forward to seeing what culinary delights they cook up.”

The café will be closed from Saturday, August 26, until Tuesday, September 5. You can find details on the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre Facebook page.