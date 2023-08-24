Gwent Police received a report of a crash, involving one car, in the early hours of this morning at 5.30am on Bulmore Road, Caerleon.

The people in the car involved had left the scene by time Gwent Police arrived.

The force is now urging those involved in crash to contact them confirming that "they are safe and well".

Anyone with any information on the crash or the occupants whereabouts are also asked to contact the police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Bulmore Road, Caerleon, at around 5.30am on Thursday, August 24.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management.

"​The collision is believed to have involved one car. The occupants had left the scene prior to our arrival.

"​Anyone with any information on the collision or the occupants whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 75 of 24/8.

"​The occupants are also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that they are safe and well."