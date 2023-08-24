South Wales boasts some of the most picturesque beaches in the UK including the likes of Rhossili Bay and Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower Peninsula.

Travellers from across the UK and even locally will be looking to visit this Bank Holiday weekend, but are being warned to be careful about parking laws.

Sites on the Gower Peninsula and near Swansea in particular have seen a real crackdown on illegal parking.

The car park at Singleton Boating Lake issued the most fines out of any coastal car park in the UK in 2022/23. (Image: Getty Images)

The Car Park at Singleton Boating Lake issued the most fines in 2022/23 (financial year) out of any coastal car park according to Admiral Car Insurance.

There were a total of 1,078 fines issued at the Swansea car park leading to a total value of £28,455 - the third highest in the UK.

Swansea's Langland Bay Car Park also issued 755 fines equating to £20,709.50.

Admiral said: "Coastal car parks across the UK are seeing drivers breaking the rules during the summer months, but none so much as Langland Bay car park on the Gower Peninsula, Swansea - an area of outstanding natural beauty and popular with surfers - which saw an average of six fines per day between the months of June and August 2022.

"Another of Swansea’s coastal car parks at Singleton Park Boating Lake - only a few hundred metres from Swansea beach - is also the UK seaside spot facing the highest number of fines over the entire year analysed, with parkers facing an average of three fines per day."

Most parking fines issued in UK coastal car parks

An in-depth analysis by Admiral looked at 255 coastal council car parks across the UK.

Admiral revealed 21,3061 penalties were issued in 2022/23, with drivers most likely to get stung by parking fines during August.

Believe it or not, our Traffic Officers have retrieved items such as kayaks, bikes and luggage from the road this year! 🛶 🚲 🧳



If you’re planning on an activity packed bank holiday, make sure everything is secured to your vehicle before heading out 🔐 pic.twitter.com/3OTV6FcIsj — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) August 24, 2023

According to Admiral's analysis, these are the coastal car parks that have seen the most fines issued:

Singleton Boating Lake, Swansea (1,078 fines) Tyninghame Links Car Park, East Lothian (963) Yellowcraig Car Park, East Lothian (912) Langland Bay Car Park, Swansea (755) Gloucester Square Car Park, Southampton (750) Wirral County Park, Wirral (621) Havannah Street Car Park, Cardiff (584) South Beach, Blackpool (546) Salthouse Fields, North Somerset (545) East Topping Street, Blackpool (504)

While these are the top 10 coastal car parks for fines issued (value):

Yellowcraig Car Park, East Lothian ( Tyninghame Links Car Park, East Lothian Singleton Boating Lake, Swansea Langland Bay Car Park, Swansea Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth Market Street Car Park, Margate Wirral County Park, Wirral Royal Harbour Car Park, Thanet Euston Road, Great Yarmouth Clyne Car Park, Swansea

Head of Motor Product at Admiral Insurance, Clare Egan, said: “Many of us are choosing to holiday in the UK this year and with the weather set to improve in the coming weeks, it’s no doubt our beaches and seaside towns can expect an influx of visitors before the summer holidays are out.

"But there are few things that can take the shine off a fun day out than returning to your car to find a yellow sticker on your windscreen.

"If you are going to be parking up at a coastal location in the coming weeks, park legally and considerately and keep an eye on the time you’ve paid for, to make sure your ticket doesn’t run out."