Eugene Jamieson, 36, and fiancée Natasha Richards, 37, claim the unusual ingredients at Jamieson’s Juice Factory have real health benefits – and get customers coming back for more.

Mr Jamieson was diagnosed cancer at the age of 25 and developed an autoimmune disease which would make him more susceptible to illnesses for the rest of his life.

Having adopted a plant-based diet for his own health, he now incorporates everything from bee pollen to sea moss into the menu at their Newport Market stall.

“I’ve not seen a doctor for three years. It just goes to show how important it is what you’re putting in your body,” Mr Jamieson said. “I’ve been having sea moss for the last five years and it went mainstream when This Morning covered it last year.”

Sea moss at Jamieson's (Image: Sam Portillo)

Some studies suggest the nutrient-rich plant, which grows on Atlantic Ocean shores, can lower cholesterol, improve blood sugar levels and immunity when consumed by humans.

“People come back and say it’s helped with their energy levels,” Mr Jamieson said.

The couple have made a few additions to the menu since the move which puts them in view of the food court, including salads and a new sandwich called the Indian Falafel Feast.

And eager to keep the juices and smoothies as the “star of the show”, they have launched two new drinks – Berry Good, Berry Nice, and another concocted by an American director who visited the market while shooting drama series Black Cake.

“He said there’s a juice bar! And asked for those ingredients – peanut butter, banana, strawberry, almond milk. That’s how Yankee Dream was born,” Mr Jamieson explained.

Bee pollen at Jamieson's Juice Factory (Image: Sam Portillo)

“This place is actually a little smaller but it’s about being in the mix of the food court.

"Around there, we were a bit tucked away. Now, we get spotted a bit more.”