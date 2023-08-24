Shaun Moses and his partner Christine Williams “lied again and again and again” as they attempted to pin the blame on Wayne Moses.

Newport Crown Court heard Shaun Moses was caught speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road in Ebbw Vale on March 1, 2021.

The 54-year-old, who has never passed his driving test and has a string of motoring convictions, was using Williams’ Rover 75 car.

Julia Cox, prosecuting, said the pair continued to blame Wayne Moses despite being sent a photograph capturing Shaun Moses driving at the time of the offence.

They also ignored the fact Wayne Morris told them he would not falsely take responsibility for it.

“He had made it clear that he was not willing to take the blame and that he would not take those points or pay that fine,” Miss Cox told the court.

Despite this they filled out his name and details on the notice of intended prosecution.

Wayne Moses was then shocked to receive a letter in the post offering him the opportunity to go on a speed awareness course.

When the police became involved the couple continued to protest their innocence until they finally accepted responsibility when the case reached the crown court.

Shaun Moses, of Mountain Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale and Williams, of Nantymelyn Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale both admitted perverting the course of justice.

Williams had no previous convictions but Shaun Moses had 25 previous convictions for 78 offences which included dishonesty, violence, driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention and driving without a licence.

Hilary Roberts representing Shaun Moses asked the judge to take into account his client’s guilty plea.

Nuhu Gobir for Williams said it was a “tragedy” that she should find herself in court for the first time at the age of 46.

“She had lived a law-abiding life,” he added.

The court heard how she suffers from mental health difficulties and had been sectioned in 2021.

Recorder Paul Lewis KC told the pair: “Your tried to pass the blame for what you knew had occurred on to an entirely innocent person.

“You persisted in the deceit. You lied again and again and again.”

Turning to Shaun Moses, he said: “You accused an innocent man, your own brother, of lying.”

He was jailed for six months while his girlfriend was sent to prison for three months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

Williams has to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Shaun Moses was also banned from driving for 15 months.