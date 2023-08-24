Gethin Probert, 48, from Caerphilly strangled her, kicked her in the groin and repeatedly punched her in a catalogue of shocking domestic abuse.

Newport Crown Court heard how his now ex-partner suffers flashbacks as a result.

Probert first assaulted her in 2019 after he’d been drinking heavily watching a rugby international, prosecutor Ruth Smith said.

The couple had fallen out when he came home and the woman became upset with him wanting to snort cocaine.

The second incident, which involved the machete, took place in January.

Probert, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The defendant is a man with a history of violence with previous convictions for wounding and battery as well as one for possession of a prohibited weapon.

David Pinnell, mitigating, said his client had been trying to rehabilitate himself while in prison after being remanded in custody for the last seven months.

Of the first offence four years ago, the judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, told Probert: “There was an argument in the bedroom and you dragged your victim to the floor.

“She got away from you but you followed her and you assaulted her in the living room by kicking her to the vaginal area and punching her.

“You caused her a one-inch cut to head which bled quite significantly.

“She also had a lump on her head for a few days and bruising to the groin area.”

Speaking about the second offence earlier this year, the judge said: “You pushed her on to a bed and you strangled her – she couldn't breathe.

“You put a machete to her throat and threatened to kill her. You said you’d do time for her.

“You then put the machete down and you began punching her.”

Probert was jailed for 29 months and made the subject of an eight-year restraining order not to contact his victim.