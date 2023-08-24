A BEACH in the Vale of Glamorgan has been evacuated after the discovery of a body.
Southerndown Beach, also known as Dunraven Bay, is just round the coast from Ogmore and was evacuated at around 2.45pm this afternoon, Thursday, August 24.
Police and other emergency crews were called to reports that a body had been found. The area where the discovery was made was quickly cleared.
The emergency investigation remains ongoing.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police was called around 2.45pm this afternoon with a report that a body had been found at Dunraven Bay.
"Emergency services are in attendance and the incident is ongoing."
