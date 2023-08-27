The We Are What We Overcome project, which has been inspired by Matt McGuinness' own mental health struggles, is touring across Wales and England in September, October, and November.

It will be in Blackwood from 7.30pm on Thursday, September 14.

The tour follows the release of Matt's album, book and monthly podcast, which all focus on mental health.

Caerphilly-based social enterprise RecRock, which runs music activities across Caerphilly County Borough, will be involved with the event in Blackwood.

Visit the We Are What We Overcome website at mattmcguinness.co.uk/wearewhatweovercome for more information or tickets.