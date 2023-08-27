But instead of the loud whirring of machinery you hear constant banter between men. Men, for whom this isn’t just a place to work.

“When I used to work everybody that got to retirement age, 65, and finished work, within 12 months, they died, because they had no other interest other than going to work,” says David Clark, 72 who volunteers in the computer section of the shed.

“So that taught me that I needed to find something to keep my mind active and keep me interested in living, I suppose.”

Men's Sheds are a relatively recent concept which have sprung up around the UK.

L-R: Tony Hobbs, John Lewis, John Whatmor, at the Newport Men's Shed (Image: Supplied)

Spurred by concerns around loneliness and mental health issues in men, particularly among older men, they provide spaces for men to meet, socialise, and put their practical skills to use - or learn some new ones.

Mr Clark feels that the shed has given him an opportunity to learn something entirely different from what he used to do before retiring.

He said: “The concept of Men's Shed, whether it's in a workshop doing woodwork or in here doing technology, is excellent for us senior statesmen.

"I wanted something to do that's different from what I was doing when I was working that gets me out of the house.

"I only come once day a week, and that's my one day to do what I want to do.”

Newport Men's Shed (Image: Supplied)

The Men’s Shed gets most of its raw material, tools, and machinery through donations and in turn donates everything it creates to charities and the local community.

Chairman of the Newport Men’s Shed, Tony Hobbs, 64, said: “It's a pleasure to do so.

"I'd rather see people getting involved than people sat on the side moaning and groaning.”

He explains new members do not need to be perfect artisans, and that they can learn as they join the shed.

“So safety comes first, if you remember safety, then you're there," he said.

Tony Hobbs at the Newport Men's Shed (Image: Supplied)

"We're teaching whatever we know, if we can help them, we'll help them. No problem. We’ll teach you how to operate them, and we teach you safely."

He added: “We back each other 100 per cent, we back everyone that's in here. So everything we do is looking after everyone, making sure everyone's supported.”

Mr Clark, who is currently helping repair old laptops to be donated to schools, said that he feels the Newport Men’s Shed helps its members by giving them a place to talk, or spend their time working on what they like.

“The concept of Men's Shed is excellent," he said.

"Being in a place like this, in theory it's men talking to men. So we can be a bit more open.

Phil Loft (left) and David Clark (right) at the Newport Men's Shed (Image: Supplied)

“It's a place where you can come, and if you don't want to do anything, you can have a cup of coffee and a talk.

"If you want to do something, then the facility's here to provide you with the opportunity to do what you want to do.”

For more information visit facebook.com/Newport.MensSheds/