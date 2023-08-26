On Sunday, August 20, girls and boys from Cwmbran RFC under-8s ascended Pen y Fan to raise money for off-field kits.

Jayde Herbert, the team manager and organiser of the fundraiser said: "The players were so excited to reach the top and could not wait for a picture to show everyone.

“Many were climbing Pen y Fan for the first time.

"They were happy and asked to do it again.

"I am very proud of not just our under-8s, but also proud of the other players within Cwmbran that took on the climb over the summer too."

Cwmbran RFC under-8s wanted to raise much-needed funds for their team to purchase off-field kit, training clothing, and for their winter training.

Ms Herbert said: "It was a windy cloudy day during the climb, but the sun came out on the way down, so we cooled off in the stream."

"It took us two hours up and down total."

The target for fundraising was set at £1,000 - with £165 raised so far.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/4w6h5rsw