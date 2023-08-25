Ziggy the deer was rescued and taken in by Jeremy Goldsmith, who runs the Norman castle and museum Mountfitchet Castle.

The fawn, believed to be about two months old, was spotted on the side of a road in Stanstead Mountfitchet, in Essex after its mother was hit by a car.

One passer-by called Mountfitchet Castle who took in the deer and gave it a warm shed to sleep in.

Watch a rescued deer become best friends with a toddler

Ziggy took just a few hours to settle in her new environment and has even become best friends with Jeremy's daughter, 11-month-old Isabella.

Jeremy goes three times a day to feed Ziggy and often takes young Isabella with him.

The two now spend hours together and Isabella loves to stroke and kiss Ziggy.

Ziggy will spend the rest of its life with a herd of five fallow deer that are already at the castle.

Jeremy, 56, said: "We're an animal-loving family. I was brought up in an animal-loving family and I did the same for my daughter.

"It's just so natural, they spend hours kissing and stroking each other. There's no fear like you would expect there to be."

Jeremy explained:"[Ziggy] is now doing well being cared for by the staff.

"We can't release her back to the wild now, as she would be too tame and not at all scared of people."