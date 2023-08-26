TIANNA RAYELLE MORGAN-SEIVWRIGHT, 22, of East Usk Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at the SDR on the Maesglas East roundabout on February 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEE RIDLER, 50, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted theft and being in breach of conditional discharges for shoplifting and possession of amphetamine.

LUCY EVANS, 30, of Curre Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Andrews Terrace, Abertillery on March 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTY MAURICE ZAHRA, 43, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIGEL DAVID WILLIAMS, 46, of Queen Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted being in breach of a community order imposed for being in possession of a knife in public.

DONNA FREEMAN, 38, of Plas Ty Coch, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road on February 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DARRYL JEFFRIES, 50, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURA MARSHALL, 29, of Bromley Road, Ellwood, Gloucestershire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Agincourt Square, Monmouth on April 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.