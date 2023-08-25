Live

Roads taped off and police presence at Fairwater, Cwmbran

Emergency
Cwmbran
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Roads are currently taped off and there is a large police presence at Fairwater Way in Cwmbran.
  • The police have closed the section of Fairwater Way that runs past the bus station.
  • All the roads are taped off from cheeky money, down all the side roads and the shops are cordoned off.
  • Fairwater Shops is open to give access to the doctors, vets and dentist which are all open.
  • A police helicopter was heard late last night between 10pm-11pm.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos