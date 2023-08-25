- Roads are currently taped off and there is a large police presence at Fairwater Way in Cwmbran.
- The police have closed the section of Fairwater Way that runs past the bus station.
- All the roads are taped off from cheeky money, down all the side roads and the shops are cordoned off.
- Fairwater Shops is open to give access to the doctors, vets and dentist which are all open.
- A police helicopter was heard late last night between 10pm-11pm.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here