MARK LOVE, 37, of Church View, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 91mph in a 70mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Road, Pontypool on January 31.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ROMEO KOZAK, 34, of Maindee Parade, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHEHZARD ALI, 28, of Ariel Reach, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUIE PENGELLY, 34, of Upper Cwmbran Road, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £312 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A48 on the SDR in Newport on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN PHELPS, 38, of Farm Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £302 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy, Monmouthshire on February 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TAFSEER UN NISA, 40, of St Marks Avenue, Gabalfa, Cardiff must pay £1,166 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone at the Maesglas East roundabout on the SDR in Newport on February 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SEBASTIAN MARIUSZ ZIELINSKI, 40, of Andrew Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on January 27.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GEOFFREY STEPHEN THORPE, 55, of Holly Lodge Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.