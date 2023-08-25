Gwent Police caught someone in the act of breaking into a car in Maindee.

The person was arrested after making a ‘futile’ attempt at escaping the scene and have been charged to court.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We caught someone in the act of breaking into a car whilst on proactive patrol in the Maindee area of Newport.

“Arrested after a futile attempt at escape. Charged to court.

“As well as roads policing, we’re always up for tackling local priority crime.”