THE theme for this week is "portrait" and members of our camera club sent in all manner of images. We have picked 10 to share with you. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

This lovely portrait was taken at Tredegar House. Picture: Natasha Ann.

A creative portrait idea by Matthew John Morris.

A portrait of W H Davies in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper.

Angela Shipp sent in this portrait of her granddaughter happy to have sun cream applied to her.

Girl on a train. Picture: Pippa Needs.

Benji Webbe, of Skindread, outside the Pen and Wig on Stow Hill. Picture: Ian Agland.

Portrait of a squirrel. Picture: Dawn Gaynor.

 Pat who is currently 103 and can still command a mean game of scrabble. Picture: Lee James Kershaw.

Keith taken under the Wave in Newport as he rode around on his bike. Picture: Warren Evans.

Theo in a field in Abertillery helping photographer Sarah Hopkins practice portrait shots.