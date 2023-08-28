Liam Benson, 19, of Parry Drive, Taylor Collins, 19, of Buttermere Way, and Craig Williams, 21, of Broad Mead Park admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Ieuan Jones.

The incident happened inside a toilet on June 26, 2022, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendants’ sentence was adjourned until September 22 and they were granted conditional bail.

Judge David Wynn Morgan warned the trio: “The fact that we're adjourning on this basis is not an indication of what’s likely to happen.

“All sentencing options remain open and sentence will be a matter for the judge on that particular day.

“Thank you. You may leave the dock.”