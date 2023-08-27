If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Navy, nine months old, male, Bernese Mountain Dog cross Poodle

Navy is the sweetest soul you could wish to meet.

He can be a little timid initially but once he knows you he is a very affectionate boy.

Navy can live with dog-savvy older children.

He would be best as an only dog.

Navy already walks well on a lead but does need extra love in new areas or around things such as loud noises.

Pandora, five years old, female Husky

Pandora is an absolute superstar, full of fun and affection.

She is a lovely well-rounded girl who is looking for an active home.

Pandora already walks on a lead and loves to go out on adventures.

She needs to be an only dog where she can have all the love and attention she deserves.

She has never lived in a home before so she will need help learning new skills. She will need a home that can provide lots of enrichment and exercise.

Eden, eight years old, female, Labrador

Eden has come to us from a breeder.

She is a very sweet girl who is trying her hardest to be brave but will shake the whole time she's away from her kennel friends.

She will need at least one other kind and confident resident dog in her new home to help her settle in.

Eden can already walk on a lead but does need a little more practice to gain confidence.

Her adopters will need to be kind and understanding as she settles in and learns all about home life.

Pampa, four years old, male, Miniature Poodle

Pampa is a sweet boy who isn’t used to being handled but is improving each day.

He will need a kind, confident resident dog in his new home which can help him settle in and learn the home routine.

Pampa needs a calm adult-only home that has the time and patience to help him come out of his shell.

Pampa has never lived in a home before but it won’t take him long to realise how lovely creature comforts are.

He will need help from adopters to learn new skills such as housetraining and walking on a harness/lead.

Immy, nine months old, male, Chihuahua cross Pomeranian

Immy is the most perfect loving boy who just wants to climb into your lap for cuddles.

He has come from a breeder.

He can live with older dog-savvy children. He can be an only dog or can live with resident dogs as long as they don't mind a bouncy young boy around them.

Immy has never lived in a home before so will need kind understanding adopters that can help him learn new skills.

He will do well in a home where he can have positive reinforcement training to learn new things and is very easy to handle.