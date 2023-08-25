Farrah Moseley-Brown suffered a torn bowel and developed sepsis after nurses at the University Hospital of Wales failed to seek the opinion of surgeons when she became constipated after birth.

Ms Moseley-Brown delivered her second son Clay by a caesarean section on May 7, 2020, and was in agonising pain following the birth, but the hospital sent her home.

She said:” I was felt really unwell and I said to the nurses and the staff at the hospital which they didn’t listen to.

“They kept saying it was after pain but it was agonising every night they would say she’s anxious, she’s just anxious. I was just given tablets for constipation and fed lots of peppermint tea.”

Farrah with sons Cohan (L) and baby Clay (Image: Farrah Moseley-Brown)

Farrah Moseley-Brown with sons Cohan (L) and Clay. Picture: Farrah Moseley-Brown

Ms Moseley-Brown, also mum to Cohan, aged six, three nights in the hospital before returning to the hospital two days later with stomach pain and vomiting and had a stomach X-ray before being sent home on May 15.

The following day, Ms Moseley-Brown was taken back to hospital following breathing concerns and a raised heart rate.

It was only after the third trip to the hospital, that doctors diagnosed her with a perforated bowel following a CT in which she underwent surgery.

She added: “Shortly after giving birth to clay the pain started, and as the days passed it felt like it was getting worse. I had a feeling that I constantly needed the toilet, but I couldn’t go.

“When I was home the pain continued to get worse, I was in absolute agony and spent hours curled up in a ball it was that bad and I knew I needed to go back to the hospital.

“My body was trying to sleep because of the pain and it was all a blur; all I remember is an ambulance being called.

“The day after arriving back in the hospital, the doctor told me I was going to be put to sleep because I had a perforated bowel and without treatment, I could have died.”

Since the error and delay in treating her, Ms Moseley-Brown now has a stoma.

The 28-year-old has taken to TikTok to warn others of the dangers of sepsis and is calling for lessons to be learned.

It comes after the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board admitted a breach of duty in her care.

Sons Cohan and Clay (R) (Image: Farrah Moseley-Brown)

Following her first re-admission to hospital between 12 and 15 May the board admitted it failed to undertake further scans or arrange a surgical opinion to diagnose Farrah’s condition.

Ms Moseley-Brown added: “It is more than two years since my operation, but my life isn’t what it was before this ordeal. I try not to let it affect me but I am conscious of my stoma.

“I try my best to wear baggy clothes to disguise it. I’m still living in pain and while I try my best I’m not able to look after my boys it’s sometimes a struggle.

"Even little things like picking them up to give them a cuddle can be difficult.

“Nothing will ever make up for the hurt and pain I’ve been through and continue to face but at least I now have answers.

Ms Moseley gave birth at the maternity unit at the University of Hospital of Wales (Image: Google)

Ms Moseley gave birth to Clay in May, 2020 at the maternity unit at the University of Hospital of Wales. Picture: Google

"I just hope that by speaking out others don’t have to go through what I have as I wouldn’t wish it to anyone.”

A spokesperson for the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: “We reiterate our sincere apologies to Ms Moseley-Brown for her maternity care experience whilst at the University Hospital of Wales in 2020.

"Whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, a concern was raised in regard to Ms Moseley-Brown's care, at which point the Health Board responded and a formal litigation process commenced.

"We would encourage Ms Moseley-Brown to meet with us as an organisation to convey our apologies in person and discuss actions and learnings taken by our health board.

"The delivery of safe, effective care to all those within our maternity unit is of paramount importance and we are fully committed to continually improving the quality of care for women, birthing people and their babies”