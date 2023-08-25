South Wales Fire and Rescue attended a large fire in Newbridge last night, Thursday, August 24, at around 6.10pm.

At the time residents in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the large volume of smoke.

Now the fire service has confirmed that they "received reports of a refuse fire on Main Street in Newbridge," the fire was extinguished "at approximately 7pm".

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 6.10pm on Thursday, August 24, 202,3, we received reports of a refuse fire on Main Street in Newbridge.

“A crew from Aberbargoed Fire Station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 7pm.”