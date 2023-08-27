I know that this is a disease which comes very close to home for many of my constituents, who are often contacting me about the need to improve diagnosis services for dementia.

Alzheimer's disease is a physical disease that damages the brain and is the most common type of dementia in the UK and there is thought to be more than 46,000 people in Wales living with dementia.

While Alzheimer’s disease can affect everyone differently, some of the common early symptoms include memory problems, thinking and reasoning difficulties, language problems, changes to how they see and hear things and changes in mood.

I know that Alzheimer’s can have heartbreaking effects on the people living with the disease and their family members.

While there have been recent developments in how we can treat dementia, these newer treatments require people suffering to have received a timely, accurate and high- quality diagnosis. Which is sadly not always the case.

This September the Alzheimer’s Society is raising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and encouraging people to learn about how Alzheimer's can affect the lives of those living with it and their families.

We are lucky here in Wales that there are lots of services locally that support those living with Alzheimer's, from stimulating sessions for people living with dementia, choirs, support group for informal carers to socialise, and Health and Wellbeing Courses. To find services local to you, just put in your postcode on the Alzheimer’s Society website www.alzheimers.org.uk/find-support-near-you .

This September, the Alzheimer’s Society is also holding a Memory Walk in Cardiff to raise money to support people living with Dementia. The event is on September 17, you find more information at www.alzheimers.org.uk/memory-walk/find-a-walk/cardiff .