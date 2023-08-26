In south Wales we are spoilt for choice when it comes to where you can go paddleboarding.

From the Wye Valley to the picturesque Gower Peninsula, and everywhere in between, there are so many spots to be found perfect for paddleboarding.

So it can be hard to choose the best place to go.

See the three best spots for paddleboarding in South Wales. (Image: Canva)

If you are an experienced paddleboarder looking for a new place to go, or a novice starting out looking for somewhere to start, don't worry, AllTrails has you covered.

AllTrails is one of the most trusted and used outdoor platforms/apps in the world.

Using their expertise and feedback from over 50 million followers, they have come up with the best-rated paddleboarding routes in south Wales.

Best places to go Paddleboarding in south Wales

According to AllTrails these are the three best places to go paddleboarding in south Wales:

Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal: Gilwern to Sebastopol (Abergavenny)

Difficulty: Easy

Permit/licence required: Yes

Visit the AllTrails website for a paddleboarding route for Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

Llandegfedd Reservoir (Pontypool)

Difficulty: Easy

Permit required: Prior bookings required

Visit the AllTrails website for a paddleboarding route for Llandegfedd Reservoir.

Keepers Pond (Abergavenney)

Difficulty: Easy

Permit required: No

Visit the AllTrails website for a paddleboarding route for Keeper Pond.

AllTrails recommends extensive planning before heading out Paddleboarding. (Image: Canva)

SAFETY WARNING: AllTrails says to "ensure you have all the appropriate safety equipment and licenses before setting out".

Most areas will require extensive planning before visiting for paddle boarding and may even require permits.

In some places, the water can get very rough during poor weather, so always check the forecast before setting out.

Some of the paddleboarding locations may also require participants to be at a particular skill level, so be sure to check the AllTrails website before setting off.