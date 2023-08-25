The John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which owns the department store chain by the same name and Waitrose supermarkets, said the majority of the roles would be temporary, seasonal jobs.

Currently, there are 34 John Lewis and 329 Waitrose stores across the UK (at the time of publication).

Waitrose will be recruiting more than 2,800 new staff in seasonal roles ahead of Christmas. (Image: PA)

John Lewis and Waitrose to hire 10,000 staff

The group said it will hire more than 2,900 temporary staff in sales and merchandising positions across its 34 John Lewis stores.

While in Waitrose, the retailer will recruit more than 2,800 seasonal roles across 329 stores, including supermarket assistants, night shift workers and customer delivery drivers.

The group said it will also be recruiting 2,700 employees for festive roles in its supply chain, with jobs including warehouse workers and drivers to help the firm fulfil online delivery and click-and-collect orders.

In addition to these seasonal jobs, JLP said it will be hiring for 1,700 further positions across both Waitrose and John Lewis in a variety of areas over the coming months.

JLP's executive director, Lisa Cherry, said: “We’re hugely proud of the way our two brands have become part of the excitement that surrounds Christmas and this is a great opportunity to be at the heart of that at such a special time.

“Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do; we want to deliver a great festive season for them with inspirational products and the very best customer service courtesy of our brilliant partners.”