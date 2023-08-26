The classic programme follows brothers Rodney and 'fly trader' Del Boy as they try a number of questionable get-rich-quick schemes to become millionaires.

Many believe Rodney (played by Nicholas Simon Lyndhurst) actually sang the theme song's iconic lyrics but this couldn't be further from the truth.

In a post on X (formally known as Twitter) from an account called VeryBritishProblems, fans of the show were asked: "Did anyone else grow up thinking Rodney was singing the Only Fools and Horses theme song?"

Users then took to the post thread to reveal who it actually was with others expressing their surprise.

Only Fools and Horses fans reveal who actually sang the sitcom's classic theme song

Fans were quick to point out that, contrary to popular belief, Rodney Trotter did not sing the theme song.

The song was actually sung by show creator and writer John Sullivan with one fan saying: "I was shocked when i found out it was actually john sullivan because it sounded so much like rodney, it's crazy."

Another said: "I thought they all were, Rodney on lead and Trigger, Boycey and Denzel on backing. No idea why I thought that."

One user expressed their shock, adding: "I am absolutely gobsmacked to discover it wasn't him!"

Some fans started naming other theme songs they wrongly thought were performed by others, with one user writing: "Yeah, and I was convinced Jim Robinson sang the first Neighbours theme tune too."