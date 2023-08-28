She is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Important information for Adopters to know is that Missy thinks she is a lap dog!

"Missy is an absolute softy at heart and adores seeing all of her human friends at the sanctuary.

"On more than one occasion, she has been more interested in us than the other dogs.

"Missy is always happy and has a gorgeous personality. She will often lay on her back for you to give her belly rubs. She is a typical happy Staffy.

"Although Missy is a very happy, confident dog, she does display signs of slight separation anxiety in the kennels and can do what we call a "Staffy cry". In a home when she has bonded with someone, this may change as she will feel settled and secure.

"She does know basic commands such as sit and down but it is a one in a million chance that you can get her to stay still for two seconds, her tail is constantly wagging!

"She is good on the and does not tend to pull much. A sensible harness is recommended for her outdoor time.

"She could potentially live with another dog in the future. A meet and greet would be needed at our site with the successful applicant. As she has never been around cats before, we will not rehome her to a home with one.

"Missy loves her home comforts and would be more than happy and content with humans who can shower her in attention and let her cuddle up next to them on the sofa. Missy has broken two garden chairs with us here just due to the shear excitement of running up to jump on them to get herself comfy.

"Missy came into us with cauliflower ear and an eye ulcer. Please ask to speak to a member of the animal welfare team for more information."

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/