Peter Watling, from Caldicot, was on his way home from the recent Noel Gallagher concert at Caldicot Castle on Saturday (August 19), when he was knocked off his bike.

"I was hit by a driver who then drove off," he explained, stating that the incident had happened "at around 11pm ish".

After the Noel Gallagher concert Mr Watling and a friend had had just collected their bikes and were heading to meet some friends at the pub.

It was pouring with rain.

"We cycled up Chepstow Road towards Sandy Lane and, just after the turning on the right to Church road, the next thing I know was a white car directly in front of me on the wrong side," he said.

"I went straight into him and over the bonnet."

Mr Watling says that the driver, a young male and a female passenger, "then reversed back to the roundabout then sped off".

He said his bike was left badly damaged and "I was battered and bruised, still have severe pain on my right side".

"I didn’t get the number plate annoyingly as it happened so quickly, but some witnesses said it was a white VW Golf," Mr Watling said.

Mr Watling has reported the incident to Gwent Police who, at time of writing, are continuing to speak to him about the reported collision.