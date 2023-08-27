The Deli on Clive Street is closing its doors after a decade at the site.

A mainstay of the area during that time, The Deli is a small independent, family-run coffee shop which has proved popular with locals and visitors to the area over the years.

However, it is not the end.

In a post on social media, the owners revealed that, despite the Clive Street premises closing, The Deli would be reopening in a larger site not too far away.

"Not to fret, we are relocating to a larger premises and staying local," they said.

The new site will be located at 8 St Fagans Street.

"The last 10 years have been an absolute blast and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support from our wonderful customers," the Deli team said.

"We will still be the same Deli, the same people with all of our delicious treats and more."

The Deli will be closing on September 15, before re-opening five days late on September 20.

"Here’s to the next 10 years, we look forward to seeing you all in our new shop," the team said.

The Deli offers a variety of options, including a breakfast menu which is available from 11.30am daily, plus hot and cold food, with grazing tables available. The venue also hosts tapas evenings with booking recommended to avoid disappointment.

The Deli also offers an array of drinks including coffee and it is licensed to sell alcohol.

The Deli has more than 5,300 likes on Facebook with an overall rating of 4.8 based on more than 355 reviews left on the social media platform (accurate at the time of publication).

Reviews on The Deli’s Facebook page compliment the “really nice food [and] great service” with another praising the tapas evening, writing:

“The food and service was excellent and very good value. Lovely surroundings and very quirky. Highly recommended.”

The Deli also has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor based on more than 60 reviews (accurate at the time of publication) with at least 39 five-star reviews left of the venue.