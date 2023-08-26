David Powell, of Parkhouse Estates, Raglan, wants to chop down an oak tree on land known as The Patch on Elms Road. He also plans to cut back an “overgrown hedge boundary” and remove three “dead” orchard trees.

But he asked Monmouthshire County Council for clarification on which trees are covered by protection orders, though he stated in his application the oak is “not likely to be protected.”

Mr Powell stated: “As the new owner of the land I would like clarification on site prior to commencing works and so a up to date record can be recorded with the tree officer.”

The application is currently being considered by Monmouthshire council.