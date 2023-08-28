KADEN BROWN, 19, of Hanbury Grove, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a car on Caradoc Road, Cwmbran on February 21 without a rear number plate.

CARL THORNTON, 30, of Victoria Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on February 13.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE LIAM PRICE, 34, of Rectory Road, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £258 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention and driving without a licence on Pandy Road, Croespenmaen on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SAEED YASEEN TAHA, 44, of Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 45 days for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 eastbound in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on June 5.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FUNGAI FRANCIS MASUNDIRE, 26, of St Marks Crescent, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN SHELBY, 38, of Rhymney Walk, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 on Newport Road, Hollybush, near Blackwood on April 12.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SIMON CAUILAN CALLAGHAN, 25, of Cross Street, Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taf must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Market Street, Ebbw Vale on July 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONNOR THOMAS-SEWELL, 24, of Bassett Street, Barry was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on November 18, 2022.

He must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge.