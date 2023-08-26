Zilan Barbers, located on Church Road, opened on May 17 but officially opened on August 15 to a big celebration with cake and balloons.

Also in attendance was Jessica Morden, the MP for Newport, St Julian’s Councillors Paul Bright and Phil Hourahine and, Victoria councillor Farzina Hussain and Fatma Nur Aksoy, Welsh youth parliament member.

Muhamad Qazi and Jessica Morden at the official opening (Image: Zilan Barbers)

The name Zilan is owner Muhamad Qazi’s daughter's name which according to Ms Nur Aksoy is a Kurdish name meaning wind and storm.

Mr Qazi said: “I love my daughter which is why I named the shop after her and business has been really good.

“I was scared at first for the big celebration on 15 August as I had never experienced anything like that, but it was amazing.

The family outside Zilan Barbers (Image: Zilan Barbers)

“My main job is buying and selling cars, but my brother and cousin will be working there.

“As well as haircuts we offer face massages, head massages, waxing to the nose and face which is all for men.”

Ms Morden thanked the family for inviting her to the opening adding that ‘the shop has been refurbished to an incredibly high standard' and wished Muhamad and his family best of luck for the future.

The celebratory cake (Image: Zilan Barbers)

Ms Nur Aksoy, who was also at the official opening, said: “Owner Muhamad Qazi and his Kurdish Family met with Jessica and other councillors.

“We cut the cake together as well, it was great.”

Ms Nur Aksoy,17, moved to Wales 10 years ago from London and since then has made enormous strides in paving a potential political career for herself.

In March 2023 the proud Kurdish girl won the leader of the future award at the Nation of Sanctuary awards 2023 ceremony in Cardiff for the work she has done within her community.