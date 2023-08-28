Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Harrison Windsor Gibbon was born on July 3, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. He is the first child of Rebecca and Darryl Gibbon, of Newport, and was born after their long IVF journey.

Twins Evelyn Rose Dimmick and Elouise Faith Dimmick were born at 37 weeks on July 19, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 3oz and 5lb 5oz. Their parents are Abi-Louise and Taylor Dimmick, of Crosskeys and their big sisters is Emelia Grace, four.

Florence May Allen was born two weeks late on July 27, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs 11oz. Her parents are Kelci and Daniel Allen, of Newport, and her siblings are Jayden, eight, and Cooper, 21 months.

Sonny Pearce was born on July 29, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. Mum and dad are Adrianne Appleby and Jacob Pearce, of Newport, and siblings are Brody Pearce, nine, and Shae Pearce, six.

Daniel-Ethan Moyse was born five weeks early on August 9, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 12oz. His parents are Sarah and Christopher Moyse, of Newport, and his siblings are Caleb, 23, Ariana, 22, Lillie, 17, Jack, 16, James, 16, Joseph, 13, Jacob seven, and Esame, five.