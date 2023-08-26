Chepstow SpudFest, a free festival organised by Chepstow Town Council is due to take place on Saturday, October 21.

Plans are for plenty of legume-based larks to be held principally in the town's historic Drill Hall, on the riverbank and the Castle Dell.

Food establishments in Chepstow, Bulwark and Thornwell, are being asked to become involved in the SpudFest by providing a special 'spud' dish to go on the menu in the days leading up the festival.

Chefs are also being encouraged to share recipes and conduct cooking demonstrations on the day in the town's Drill Hall.

You could boil them, mash them or even stick them in a stew. The possibilities are almost endless.

Letters from Chepstow Mayor Cllr Margaret Griffiths, outlining what's planned and how to get involved, have been hand delivered to various eateries and pubs throughout the town.

Chepstow deputy mayor Tudor Griffiths said: "The idea appears to have been very well received by the various establishments we visited.

"We've also invited chefs to take the chance to promote their establishment and demonstrate cooking the dish on the day."

Margaret Gore, of The Palmer Centre in the centre of the town, said the cafe will be promoting its "best-selling" cheese and potato pie as part of the festival.

The Town Council are inviting groups and organisations to get involved in what could become an annual festival.

Central to the celebration of all things potato is the unique pebble sculpture, unveiled in March this year on the River Wye in Chepstow, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the creation of Wales Coast Path.

The pebble, which has since been rebranded as the infamous Chepstow Baked Potato due to its resemblance to the foil-covered snack, has caught the imagination of the people of Chepstow and visitors alike.

Cllr. Margaret Griffiths said: "Chepstow SpudFest is a perfect opportunity to build on the undeniable interest in the sculpture that has been generated since its unveiling on the river bank earlier this year.

"We hope that the spudfest will help to promote the town, its culture and attractions and will boost engagement with the community."

For more details about Chepstow SpudFest contact Chepstow Town Clerk Lucy Allen on 01291 626370 or email admin@chepstow.co.uk