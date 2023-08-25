Matthew Brown, 39, from Tredegar, was caught with cocaine and cannabis worth £11,000 and nearly £12,000 in cash when police raided his home.

He tried to claim the drugs were all for his own personal use and that the money came from rearing dogs.

Brown was jailed for four years last September and was back in court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

Recorder Ben Blackmore heard how the defendant made £82,038.29 from drug trafficking and has £12,921.19 in available assets.

He has to pay back the full amount within three months or face an extra eight months in prison in default.

During Brown’s sentencing hearing last year Cardiff Crown Court was told officers found 65g of cocaine, 434g of cannabis and £11,970 in notes following a search of his home in July.

Gwent Police also seized a “burner phone” which contained drug-related messages which referred to discussions about buying merchandise by the kilo.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said: “After the defendant was arrested he was interviewed and he largely answered ‘no comment’ to the questions asked.

“He said he wasn’t in employment but that he would breed and sell dogs and would earn between £1,500 and £5,500 for doing that.

“The defendant accepted using cannabis himself regularly but would only use cocaine when he was out with friends.

“He initially claimed that the drugs were for personal use and the cash was from the proceeds of the sale of those dogs.”

Brown, of Pretoria Terrace, Georgetown, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and money laundering.

The offences were committed between July 2021 and July 2022.

The defendant had 10 previous convictions for 15 offences.

They included one for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

David Pinnell, representing Brown, asked the judge to give his client full credit for his guilty pleas.

The court was told the defendant was a family man and that his wife “has not enjoyed good health”.

Judge Michael Fitton KC told Brown: “At the age of 38 you know better – you have been at it before.

“This was a cynical act to make money.”

He added that the defendant has a “hard-nosed side” to him.