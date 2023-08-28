Launched in 2003 and then doubled in size seven years later, the hi-tech business centre was a bold investment by owners UKSE, a subsidiary of Tata Steel.

And 20 years on that investment in the local economy has paid off, drawing in investment and continuing to create well-paid, skilled and lasting jobs in technology, science, the professions and social enterprise in a community of high-end office space and well-appointed workshops.

UKSE regional executive Howard Thompson said: “The intention was to invest in the area and at the same time make a statement that North Gwent and its surrounds was open for business and welcomed investment, particularly in local, technological businesses with growth potential.”

Tata Steel, through UKSE, has continued to develop EVIC over the years, and to mark the anniversary the centre has been given an uplift improving and updating the working environment for its business tenants.

Mr Thompson said: "We have installed comfortable pods for work and meetings, enhanced the breakout areas and given the communal spaces a thorough redesign and redecoration, and the overall results are impressive,"

In many ways ahead of its time in 2003, EVIC heralded a new era of modern business accommodation as Wales moved confidently into its post-industrial economy. From day one EVIC has enjoyed high occupancy and has raised the bar in terms of bringing quality business accommodation to the area.

Mr Thompson said: “There are many reasons for its success. Clearly the standards of facilities here are very high, but also we have worked hard to understand our tenants and cater for their needs.

“We are here for businesses with growth potential, which, by their nature, develop and change and we are set up to support them in their journey.”

Examples which demonstrate EVIC working closely with tenants to facilitate their expansion are Copner Biotech and Adient Aerospace. Copner Biotech chose EVIC as its research and development centre and is flourishing. EVIC is also home to international business Adient Aerospace which designs and manufactures luxury airline seating, and has quadrupled its presence since arriving.

A serviced reception welcomes guests and handles post, and EVIC is accessible 24-hours a day, enabling tenants to work when they need to. Security is high with CCTV surveillance, alarm systems and security key-holders. Video-conferencing facilities have also been recently updated.

A thriving business community has developed at EVIC and many businesses have benefitted from this.