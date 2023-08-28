In Wales, last week, 21.7 per cent of entrants got A* and A grades in their GCSE exams. A total of 64.9 per cent of students achieved A* to C grades. Well done to all Islwyn students for their successes.

Picking up their results will have been the culmination of two years of hard work supported by their teachers and families.

As the Education Minister Jeremy Miles noted: “I welcome these results as our journey continues back to pre-pandemic arrangements.”

Similarly, we saw success stories in the A-level results with the overall pass rate at A-level at 97.5 per cent. We must not forget this cohort of students endured the pandemic ravaging the norms of their educational journey. I wish them the very best of luck with their steps in life.

Blackwood is an important Gwent town.

Therefore, the dramatic uncertainty surrounding the future of the Wilko chain of stores is worrying.

Blackwood’s high street continues to play an important part in Gwent life, and many will be concerned at the potential job losses and withdrawal of Wilko from the high street.

We must await news of whether there is any potential buyer at the last moment.

As I write this there is speculation that HMV’s billionaire owner Doug Patman might step in to save parts of the Wilko business.

What I do know is that the GMB trade union is correct when it stated: “GMB Union will continue to support members through the process and will fight to ensure members are consulted as per the law and you will receive every penny you are entitled.”

Gwent Police imposed a dispersal order, covering parts of Blackwood and the surrounding area, from 2pm on Wednesday August 23, 2023 and it was due to remain in place until 2pm Friday, August 25, 2023.

The areas covered by the Blackwood dispersal order included sections of the B4251 road, Sunnybank Road, Cefn Road, Bryn Road, Highfields Way, and surrounding areas.

Blackwood is a large town, and it is important that people can live their lives without fear of localised disorder.

Gwent Police ask that if anyone has any concerns about anti-social behaviour then please directly relay this to them or by calling 101 or by sending a direct message via Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

As we enter the final days of the summer school holidays may I wish all Islwyn families some precious shared moments together.