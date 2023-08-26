Bin and recycling collections can be tricky enough to remember at the best of times, so here is how the Bank Holiday weekend will affect collections across Gwent.

Torfaen County Borough Council has said crews will be working as normal on Monday.

This means there won't be any changes to waste and recycling collections next week.

Residents are asked to leave bins, boxes and bags out by 7am on their usual collection day.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre will be open on Bank Holiday Monday as per summer opening hours, which are Monday to Saturday 8am to 5.45pm, and Sunday 9am to 5.45pm.

The Steelhouse reuse shop will also be open as usual between 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Across Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire it is a similar story.

The bank holiday weekend will not affect your usual bin and recycling collection day.

You should therefore have your rubbish or recyclables at the roadside as normal.