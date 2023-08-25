The alleged incident happened in Fairwater Way at around 8.45pm on Thursday evening.

A section of the road going past the bus station road was taped off last night and currently remains closed.

The road has been taped off since yesterday evening (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

There were reports of a police helicopter in the area between 10-11pm.

Gwent Police said a man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after he was reportedly hit by a car. Two men have since been arrested for attempted murder.

The road remains closed as of this afternoon (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

An official statement from Gwent Police said: “We’re investigating a report of an assault in Cwmbran at around 8.45pm on Thursday, August 24.

"A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was reportedly hit by a white Audi in Fairwater Way. His condition is believed to be life changing.

"We’ve arrested an 18-year-old man from Cwmbran and a 24-year-old man from Newport on suspicion of attempted murder and both remain in custody at this time.

"Detective Inspector Brendan Chambers, the senior investigating officer, said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time, and we’ve established two scene guards in Fairwater Close and Fairwater Way.

“These will remain in place as this investigation progresses so it is possible that you might see ongoing police activity in the Fairwater area of Cwmbran.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300285624."

This afternoon the road remains closed in both directions from Penylan Road to Farhill, with vehicles being rerouted around the back of the shops to the car park.

It is unknown how long the road will remain closed for.

The shops on the main section of road that has been closed have been cordoned off, but access to the doctors, vet and dentist is still available.

Officers have been on scene all day at both ends of the closure (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

Two police guards have been stationed at both ends of the closure all day, and officers will remain in place while the investigation progresses.

Gwent Police have advised that anyone in the local area ‘may see ongoing police activity in the Fairwater area of Cwmbran’ for some time.