From 4pm today, Friday, August 25, the second dispersal order in a week will come into effect in Blackwood.

This latest order is the fifth imposed by Gwent Police across the north of the region in a fortnight.

Also encompassing Cefn Fforest, the police order has been imposed in response to yet more reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The 48-hour order will remain in place until 4pm on Sunday, August 27.

The areas covered by the Blackwood dispersal order

Blackwood town centre;

Highfields Way;

Libanus Road;

Twynyffald Road;

Sunnybank Road;

the A4048;

Bryn Road.

This is the fifth such order imposed by Gwent Police in two weeks, with three having been put in place in the Rhymney area in recent days.

The most recent Rhymney dispersal order ended at 7.30pm on Wednesday night.

The three Rhymney orders resulted in the arrests - at time of writing - of four teenagers and the identification of several more.

What is a police dispersal order?





Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.