The event, which is being broadcast in more than 150 countries worldwide, will see riders enter the borough through Nelson, pass through Llanbradach and complete two laps of Caerphilly Mountain, before crossing the finish line in front of Caerphilly Castle.

During the race, there will be a number of road closures in place.

Riders will enter the county borough via the A4054, taking a right at the roundabout to join the A472 (Pontypridd Road) towards Nelson.

Approximate timings:

Riders entering the county borough via the A4054, Nelson – lead car approaching 2.26pm. Riders will arrive approximately 2.41pm;

Riders passing through Llanbradach – lead car approaching 2.39pm Riders will arrive approximately 2.54pm;

Riders passing Pwyllwpant Roundabout – lead car approaching 2.44pm Riders will arrive approximately 2.59pm.

The rolling road closure ends at the meeting point between Pontygwindy Road and Castle Street junction.

However, Caerphilly town centre and the surrounding area will have longer road closures in place on the day.

What closures will be in place in Caerphilly town?





The closures will be as follows:

Cardiff Road: 4.45am–8pm;

Castle Street: 2pm–5pm;

Nantgarw Road: 2pm–4pm*;

Crescent Road–Park Lane: 2.30pm–4.45pm*;

Mountain Road–Heol Cae Barrau: 2pm–3.30pm*.

*Dependent on race time finishing.

Additionally, one-way traffic will be in place on Bartlett Street, moving eastwards between Cardiff Road and White Street between 4am and 8pm.