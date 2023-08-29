IT has been sad to see the pictures of the Newport Centre being demolished in recent weeks so we thought we take a look back through our archives for pictures of people having fun in the centre's popular swimming pool.

The pool area now stands as a shell within the city centre demolition site with the big water slide just visible within the debris. But this is how the centre was used and much-loved by city residents.

Newport City Swimming Club.

Instructor Cherri Price at the mother and toddler swimming class in 2006.

Mum Mair West helps son Gruffydd Davies, age 5 months, enjoying a swim.

More pictures of the mum and toddler group having a splash about at Newport Centre.

Toddlers at a swimming class in Newport Centre.

Newport City Swimming Class.

First Minister Rhodri Morgan and senior citizen Royce Gardener at the opening of free swimming for over 60's.

Graham and wife Avrel Weaver enjoying a free swim - and the plastic whale - at Newport Centre.

 