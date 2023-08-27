An application has been submitted to transform an outbuilding next to the Solar Strand – formerly known as the Cross Keys Hotel – into a “modest sized” detached house.

The property will be complemented by a front garden and off-road parking, according to planning documents submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

A planning statement by KW Dorrington architects describes the proposed building area as an “unused portion of land” next to a railway line.

If built, the home will be made of “natural stone” with timber joinery, and be surrounded by a fence for privacy.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0523/COU.