A NEW home could be built on land next to a hotel in Crosskeys if planning permission is granted.
An application has been submitted to transform an outbuilding next to the Solar Strand – formerly known as the Cross Keys Hotel – into a “modest sized” detached house.
The property will be complemented by a front garden and off-road parking, according to planning documents submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council.
A planning statement by KW Dorrington architects describes the proposed building area as an “unused portion of land” next to a railway line.
If built, the home will be made of “natural stone” with timber joinery, and be surrounded by a fence for privacy.
The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0523/COU.
