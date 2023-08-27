AN application to use a house in Pontypool as a children’s home for up to four youngsters has been withdrawn.
Tiverton-based Phoenix Childcare Ltd had made an application to Torfaen Borough Council for a lawful development certificate to establish it could use the Old School House at Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd as a children’s home in July 2021.
It said at the time it was in the process of purchasing the property.
But, two years on, it has now withdrawn the application.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here