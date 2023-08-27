AN application to use a house in Pontypool as a children’s home for up to four youngsters has been withdrawn. 

Tiverton-based Phoenix Childcare Ltd had made an application to Torfaen Borough Council for a lawful development certificate to establish it could use the Old School House at Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd as a children’s home in July 2021. 

It said at the time it was in the process of purchasing the property.

But, two years on, it has now withdrawn the application. 